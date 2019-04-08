OK, which one of you put away the snowblower, hauled out the patio furniture and tempted fate?
Several forecasts suggest a strong storm system will move across the region Wednesday into Friday. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will have the potential to produce both heavy rain and accumulating snow, depending on the track.
But the NWS also warns that it's too early to make an accurate prediction.
"At this time, confidence in the exact details is quite low, but impacts to travel are possible for mid and late week," reads an alert on the NWS website. "Please pay close attention to forecasts the next few days as details become more clear."
Early NWS forecasts called for 4 to 8 inches of snow on Wednesday night in Chippewa Falls, with additional accumulation throughout the day Thursday.
Thomas Novak, founder and lead forecaster of Novak Weather, says in a video the dynamics of the system are "perfectly set up for a major spring and winter-like storm" to hit southern and central Minnesota, northeast Nebraska, northern Iowa and much of Wisconsin.
"The jet dynamics, the upper-level dynamics are perfect for this storm system, hence the reason why I'm worried about a significant storm system," Novak said on a video posted to his Facebook page. His main focus is in Minnesota, but Novak says the storm likely will track into northwest Wisconsin.
Novak said the models suggest the system could last 24 to 48 hours that could dump several inches of wet, heavy snow on the area. He used the words "concrete-like" snow in the video.
"In other words, it's just going to be a mess late Wednesday through Thursday into Friday morning," Novak said. "So be prepared."
Paul Huttner, the chief meteorologist for MPR News, said the models suggest "heavy snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour, lightning, thunder and wind gusts over 40 mph" that could create blizzard conditions in the Twin Cities, which, ostensibly, would then head this way.
The good part about an April snow? The warmer temperatures combined with the angle of the sun promote a faster melt.
The weekend forecast calls for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high near 43, then partly sunny skies on Sunday with a high near 47. The warm-up continues Monday, with a high near 53 and partly sunny skies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.