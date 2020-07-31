Bloomer High School honors graduates with pair of outdoor ceremonies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two months after it was initially scheduled, the Bloomer High School Class of 2020 got its well-deserved sendoff.

This year’s Bloomer graduates were honored in a pair of outdoor ceremonies on Thursday evening, giving the students, families and teachers closure after the final few months of the school year including May’s originally scheduled ceremony were significantly altered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost all of the roughly 100 students in this year’s Bloomer class were recognized during a pair of ceremonies at the football field at Bloomer Middle School with the class divided up alphabetically into two ceremonies.

The students practiced social distancing in the stands while their families sat together while distanced in pods on the football field. The ceremonies were about 35 minutes apiece, shorter than normal but with all the standard staples found in a regular graduation event.