Bloomer man arrested for seventh drunken-driving offense
Bloomer man arrested for seventh drunken-driving offense

A Bloomer man has been arrested for his seventh drunken-driving offense.

Kodie J. Bodwin, 29, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs released Bodwin on a signature bond and set a return court date for July 27.

A police report of the incident was not immediately available Monday. Online court records show Bodwin was arrested for his sixth drunken-driving offense in September 2016; he was ordered in January 2018 to serve six months in jail with another six months imposed-and-stayed. He was also placed on three years probation.

Bodwin_MUG
CHIPPEWA HERALD
