Bloomer man who posted porn on trails placed on probation

A Bloomer man who posted nude images and homophobic notes along the Ice Age National Scene Trail has been placed on two years of probation.

David L. Lunemann, 61, 1508 Main St., pleaded guilty Thursday in Chippewa County Court to three counts of disorderly conduct. All other charges were dismissed.

Judge James Isaacson ordered Lunemann to pay $1,329 in fines. As terms of his probation, Lunemann cannot enter the state trail system and he is barred from having any contact with Spring Street Sports of Chippewa Falls.

For roughly four years, images of pornography and homophobic notes had been popping up along the Ice Age National Scene Trail, Hickory Ridge Trails and other trails in Chippewa County. Lunemann would place them on trees or posts, where anyone using the forest could see them. It was common for the pornography to appear before large biking or trail running races. These events draw families and juvenile participants. The notes also specifically harmed the reputation of a Chippewa Falls business.

Officers had placed cameras along the trail, but they weren't able to identify the culprit; Lunemann has no prior criminal record in Wisconsin.

However, officers zeroed in their investigation earlier in 2020 on Lunemann. When they obtained a search warrant for his home, they found pornographic magazines that matched the items placed along the trails. Officers also found clothing he had worn in the video surveillance images.

