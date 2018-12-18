Bloomer police chief Jared Zwiefelhofer, also chairman of the Chippewa County Board of Supervisors, was cited Nov. 19 in Burnett County for operating an ATV or UTV with a loaded firearm, possessing a deer killed without a bow on an archery tag, and baiting.
Zwiefelhofer has entered not guilty pleas to all three citations and a pre-trial conference Jan. 16 in Burnett County, with a court trial scheduled for later in the month.
Zwiefelhofer was not able to be reached for comment.
He was elected chairman of the board in April and has been police chief in Bloomer since 2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.