BLOOMER — Bloomer police Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer will serve a two-week unpaid disciplinary suspension for three hunting violations.
The Bloomer Police Commission made the announcement in a press release late Wednesday. The commission met with Zwiefelhofer at a disciplinary hearing for more than four hours Tuesday, reviewing the three hunting violations that occurred in November, where Zwiefelhofer shot a buck with a gun in bow-hunting season, then initially lied to wardens about using the weapon.
“After careful consideration of the facts and arguments presented, the commission rendered a decision finding that Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer violated department policies when providing false information to a Wisconsin conservation warden during the warden’s investigation into alleged hunting violations by Chief Zwiefelhofer and by failing to obey the law when (1) hunting deer with a rifle prior to the start of the gun deer season; (2) placing, using or hunting with more than two gallons of bait for whitetail deer; and (3) possession a loaded firearm on an ATV,” the press release states.
Zwiefelhofer pleaded guilty to each of those three hunting violations in February.
During the hearing Tuesday, Zwiefelhofer explained to the commission that the gun he used to shoot at a deer was actually one he bought himself, although he told the wardens at the time of the incident that it was a department-issued weapon.
“The commission found no evidence to support the charge that the rifle used by Chief Zwiefelhofer on or about Nov. 10, 2018, was departmental property,” the press release states. “The commission also found that, while Chief Zwiefelhofer had engaged in conduct unbecoming an officer when making negative comments about former DNR warden Dean Gullickson, discipline on that issue was not warranted,” the press release states.
As a result of the convictions, Zwiefelhofer’s DNR privileges are suspended for two years, and he must pay $878 in fines and court costs. The incident happened in Burnett County on a 45-acre parcel that Zwiefelhofer owns.
During the hearing Tuesday, the mayor, fire chief and city attorney all testified in support of Zwiefelhofer, calling him an honest man who still has support of city officials and the police department.
Department of Natural Resources wardens determined that Zwiefelhofer had indeed legally shot the deer Nov. 10 with his crossbow at first, but then later shot it with a gun in an attempt to put it out of its suffering. The shooting happened during bow-hunting season, not gun season. Zwiefelhofer admitted to him he shot the deer with a gun, but he originally denied using it.
Zwiefelhofer was named as police chief in August 2011. He started with the department as a reserve in 1992. He also has served on the Chippewa County Board for nearly nine years; he stepped down as chairman last month and wrote a letter of apology to the board. He also has left his post on the Law Enforcement Committee.
