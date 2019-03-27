BLOOMER — Bloomer police chief Jared Zwiefelhofer met with the Bloomer Police Commission for several hours Tuesday, as they deliberated over whether to take any disciplinary measures against him.
The commission reviewed the three hunting violations that occurred in November, where Zwiefelhofer shot a buck with a gun in bow-hunting season, then initially lied to wardens about using the weapon.
On Feb. 5 Zwiefelhofer pleaded no contest to three hunting citations: improperly placing bait, possessing a deer killed without bow on an archer tag and operating an ATV with a loaded firearm. As a result of the convictions, Zwiefelhofer’s DNR privileges are suspended for two years, and he must pay $878 in fines and court costs. The incident happened in Burnett County on a 45-acre parcel that Zwiefelhofer owns.
The hearing Tuesday played out like a mini-trial, with several people called to testify, and each side questioning and cross-examining witnesses. The commission then went into closed session to deliberate; its decision will be announced within three days.
“I was embarassed about the situation and knew it would probably get out in the media,” Zwiefelhofer told the Bloomer Police Commission during his testimony. “I was nervous and didn’t particularly like the situation I was in.”
Zwiefelhofer added that he has owned up to what happened and has apologized. He stated he didn’t know he had placed an improper amount of corn feed out for deer.
It was snowing at the time Zwiefelhofer shot the deer, and he was fearful the deer’s trail would vanish, he said.
“I lost sight of it a few times,” he said. “The deer kept going.”
Zwiefelhofer admitted he fired the gun four times at the animal.
Zwiefelhofer said he still has the backing of his police department and has no problem managing his officers.
Dean Gullickson, a retired Department of Natural Resources warden and a Chippewa County Board member, filed the complaint against Zwiefelhofer. Gullickson said Zwiefelhofer made a “malicious, defamatory statement” against him and about all DNR wardens.
“I was absolutely shocked when I was notified to take a look at a newspaper article. He made the statement that he didn’t think much of conservation wardens,” Gullickson said.
Zwiefelhofer reportedly said he had a low opinion of wardens, and that he was on the board with a retired warden, and that Gullickson was a liar.
Zwiefelhofer acknowledged he made those disparaging statements; he added he would take it back if he could.
“I believe you have been dishonest with me in the past, without getting into the details,” Zwiefelhofer responded to Gullickson.
Gullickson asked the board to “do the right thing” at the conclusion of the hearing.
“This man represents you; he represents law enforcement,” Gullickson told the commission. “He is someone who is supposed to be respected and trusted.”
Gullickson added: “The whole state is watching this.”
During the testimony Tuesday, DNR Lt. warden Russell Fell determined that Zwiefelhofer had indeed legally shot the deer Nov. 10 with his crossbow at first, but then later shot it with a gun in an attempt to put it out of its suffering. The shooting happened during bow-hunting season, not gun season. Zwiefelhofer used his department-issued gun to shoot the animal.
Fell testified that Zwiefelhofer admitted to him he shot the deer with a gun, but he originally denied using it.
DNR warden Peter Carlson, who covers Polk County, testified that he helped follow the blood trail from the wounded deer back to Zwiefelhofer’s property. Once there, they observed a pile of corn for baiting deer, and they also observed a trail camera. The warden seized the camera for evidence.
They also later found the injured deer, which had since died.
Carlson said they removed the deer’s hide and found the bullet hole and fragments in the carcass.
Zwiefelhofer was named as police chief in August 2011. He started with the department as a reserve in 1992. He also has served on the Chippewa County Board for nearly nine years; he stepped down as chairman last month and wrote a letter of apology to the board. He also has left his post on the Law Enforcement Committee.
Bloomer Mayor Jeff Steinmetz testified that he’s known Zwiefelhofer for years and found him to be truthful. Steinmetz believes Zwiefelhofer has a good reputation in the city.
Bloomer Fire Chief Brian Bleskacek said that he is retiring next year, and Zwiefelhofer has been recommended to become chief.
“Jared has told me he’s truly sorry for what he did,” Bleskacek said.
Mindy Dale, a lawyer with Eau Claire-based Weld Riley Prenn & Ricci, represented the Bloomer Police Commission and presided over the meeting.
