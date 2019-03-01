BLOOMER — The Bloomer Police Commission will hold a formal hearing with Police Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Bloomer City Hall, where commission members are expected to ask him about three hunting citations he received from a Nov. 10 incident.
“We authorized our counsel to prepare notice to Mr. Zwiefelhofer that we will proceed with a hearing,” Bloomer Police Commission chairman Peter Gehring said Thursday.
The commission met in closed session for roughly 45 minutes on Wednesday; back in open session, they announced they would hold the formal hearing.
The Police Commission has retained attorney Mindy Dale of Eau Claire-based Weld Riley Prenn & Ricci to represent them.
Gehring said the date of the meeting could change based on if Zwiefelhofer is ready for the hearing, adding that the chief has the option to retain independent counsel.
“We want to make sure they have time to prepare,” Gehring said.
It is unclear what type of reprimand or discipline the Commission could impose on Zwiefelhofer.
Gehring said they decided to hold the meeting at city hall because it is a larger building than where they usually meet, in the city’s fire station, and he is expecting members of the public to attend.
The Department of Natural Resources warden compiled a report that states Zwiefelhofer shot a buck with a gun in a bow-hunting season, then initially lied to wardens about using the weapon. The gun used in the incident was Zwiefelhofer’s department-issued rifle.
The deer carcass was recovered, which showed injuries from both archery and a .223 caliber rifle, which matched the gun Zwiefelhofer had in his possession.
The warden determined that Zwiefelhofer had indeed legally shot the deer with the crossbow at first, but then later shot it with a gun in an attempt to put it out of its suffering. Zwiefelhofer admitted he lied about using the gun because he knew it would look bad for him to be caught using it, and he didn’t want his name in the newspaper.
Zwiefelhofer pleaded no contest to the three hunting citations on Feb. 5: improperly placing bait, possessing a deer killed without bow on an archer tag, and operating an ATV with a loaded firearm. As a result of the convictions, Zwiefelhofer’s DNR privileges are suspended for two years and he must pay $878 in fines and court costs.
Zwiefelhofer was named as police chief in August 2011. He started with the department as a reserve in 1992.
Zwiefelhofer has already announced he will step down as Chippewa County Board chairman, effective at the March 12 meeting. He plans to remain on the board. Zwiefelhofer was elected as chairman last April, and has served on the board since 2010. He wrote a letter of apology to the board for his actions.
It is unclear if he will continue to serve on the county's Legal & Law Enforcement Committee.
