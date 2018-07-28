Bloomer and an Iowa city – Cherokee, population just over 5,000 – have issued a joint proclamation commemorating a World War I veteran on the 100th anniversary of his death.
Army Pvt. Martin A. Treptow of Bloomer died 100 years ago today, on July 28, 1918, Cherokee city administrator Sam Kooiker said in an email.
Today will be known as “Martin Treptow Day,” according to the proclamation.
Treptow was a member of the 42nd Infantry Division, or the elite “Rainbow Division” that grouped soldiers from 26 states, according to the U.S. Army’s website.
The 24-year-old private volunteered to deliver a message to a platoon amid machine gun and artillery fire, said Robert Spurlock of Phoenix, Ariz., who is writing a book on Treptow’s life.
The Rainbow Division was attacking a German fortification at the top of a hill in Normandy. Treptow grabbed the message and ran through a wheat field toward the hill. He lost his life seconds later, Spurlock said.
It was called the Battle for Hill 212.
Soldiers found a diary with a note called “A Soldier’s Pledge” on Treptow’s body.
The pledge was eventually placed on World War I Liberty Bond posters, but Treptow was mostly forgotten until President Ronald Reagan came across his story, Kooiker said.
The pledge ended up bringing Treptow into the national spotlight.
President Reagan mentioned Treptow in his inaugural address, calling the private who died as a courier in France a “national hero.”
The New York Times wrote about Treptow after that address in 1981, saying Reagan “struggled to control his voice” while he spoke of Treptow’s grave.
Kooiker called it “one of the most extraordinary stories from World War I.”
A painting was made of Treptow’s pledge, but it was lost in a 1942 fire of the Bloomer Bakery, according to Herald records.
However, Spurlock, 63, who grew up in Bloomer blocks from Treptow’s boyhood home, said Treptow deserves to be remembered for more than the pledge.
“He enlisted in the service … in World War I, people had to wrestle with their conscience, especially a (second-generation) German kid like him,” Spurlock said. “He was a barber by trade. I suspect if he wanted to, he could have stayed off the front lines.
“He chose not to seek rank of any kind. That’s the stuff bravery is made of.”
Two cities, one veteran
Bloomer and Cherokee will each preserve four copies of the proclamation.
Steinmetz plans to give copies to City Hall, a historical house in the city and the Bloomer American Legion, which is named after Treptow.
The last copy was given to Treptow’s great-grand-nephew, who lives near Milwaukee and owns Treptow’s diaries, Kooiker said.
Treptow was born in Chippewa County in 1894, but “we couldn’t find out what really took him to Cherokee,” Steinmetz said. He worked as a barber in Iowa before entering the service.
“That’s how the two communities got together,” Steinmetz said.
Treptow does not have living descendants in Bloomer, Spurlock said, but the young private’s sacrifice is remembered with photographs hanging in the American Legion Hall.
Steinmetz credits the city of Cherokee with proposing the 100th anniversary proclamation: “They’re the ones that got the ball rolling.”
“It is most fitting for Treptow to be formally recognized on the 100th anniversary of his death by the two communities he called home,” Steinmetz and Schmidt wrote in the proclamation.
The city remembers its heroic private in other ways.
“Kids in Bloomer learn about the story of Martin Treptow when they’re in grade school,” Spurlock said.
