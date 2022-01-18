Bloomer School District cancels classes Tuesday due to 'significant staffing shortages'

Staffing shortages are continuing to impact Chippewa County schools, this time resulting in the cancellation of classes altogether.

The School District of Bloomer canceled all classes for Bloomer Middle School and Bloomer Elementary School on Tuesday. Classes at Bloomer High School took place as scheduled.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the District said, “Dear Parents and Guardians, due to significant staffing shortages there will be no school at Bloomer Middle School and Bloomer Elementary School tomorrow.”

While no direct reason was given for the cancellation, the staffing shortages continue the trend of schools having difficult times finding substitute instructors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Neighboring Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has also struggled with this, as they are discussing another raise in substitute instructor pay as the Eau Claire School District continues to outpace them in terms of daily wages.

The announcement came late Monday night, leaving many Bloomer School District parents wondering what to do for child care the following day. District mother Dawn Holbach said she isn’t sure what to do if she can’t find childcare at such short notice.

“Thanks for the late notification,” Holbach said replying to the district’s Facebook post. “Now I have to deal with a child mad about having no school, and what about the parents and guardians that can’t find a sitter due to the late hour of the announcement?”

All classes are set to resume at Bloomer Elementary School and Bloomer Middle School on Wednesday.

