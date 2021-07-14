Bloomer school district employee arrested for having sex with students

A Bloomer school district employee has been arrested for having sex with two students.

Noah R. Lane, 22, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of sex assault of a student by a school staff member, exposing genitals or pubic area and exposing a child to harmful materials. Judge Ben Lane set a $1,000 cash bond, which Noah Lane has since posted. He will return to court Aug. 24.

Bloomer Police Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer said one of his officers handled the investigation. His office was tipped off on an anonymous tip line. Zwiefelhofer said the incident occurred in May.

“Ultimately, (the officer) interviewed two possible victims, and they said they had sexual contact with Mr. Lane,” Zwiefelhofer said.

When Lane was interviewed, he admitted to sex with one of the juveniles. Zwiefelhofer said his investigation has been completed and he’s turned his reports over to the district attorney’s office to review.

Chippewa County assistant district attorney Scott Zehr requested the cash bond.

“He was an aide within the Bloomer school district at the time,” Zehr said.

