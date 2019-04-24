CHIPPEWA FALLS – A Bloomer woman who was involved in a multi-state marijuana distribution ring has been charged in Chippewa County Court.
Erin E. Taylor, 31, 813 Ivy St., was charged Tuesday with maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of marijuana and amphetamines with the intent to deliver. She appeared in court Tuesday, where she waived time limits on her preliminary hearing. She will return to court May 29.
According to the criminal complaint, the West Central Drug Task Force, the Bloomer Police Department, and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on Taylor’s home on Jan. 24. They seized 195 grams of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, vacuum sealed bags, $10,660 in cash and 12 grams of psilocin mushrooms.
Law enforcement learned of Taylor after arresting Kiel H. Slayton, 36, of Chetek, on Jan. 23. Slayton named Taylor as one of the people he worked with in a multi-state marijuana distribution network. Slayton will return to Barron County Court on Monday for his preliminary hearing.
Slayton was arrested after a raid of his residence at 1045 22nd St. Lot #50, where officers located more than 1,900 grams of Oregon-imported marijuana and $5,974 in cash. The drugs at his residence were all vacuum sealed, bagged and labeled, with several different strains of marijuana.
Investigators learned from informants that Slayton was involved in distributing marijuana for several years, the criminal complaint states.
According to an informant, Slayton had a marijuana supplier in Oregon who would ship the drugs to a man in Eau Claire, who would in turn transport the supply to a residence in Dallas, in Barron County. Slayton would then divide up the supply at the Dallas residence.
A Minnesota State Trooper arrested a woman in December 2018 after conducting a traffic stop near Sauk Center, Minn. A suitcase with 20 pounds of marijuana was found. When she was interviewed, the woman said she was originally from Oregon and was going to meet someone in Wisconsin. She was instructed to call the contact for the exchange, who turned out to be Slayton.
Slayton is charged with marijuana possession with intent to deliver greater than 1,000-2,500 grams and felony bail jumping. He was convicted in 2014 of felony-level possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk praised the law enforcement agencies for working together on making the arrests.
“That’s why we have a multi-jurisdiction drug task force, because drug distribution has no boundaries,” Kowalczyk said. “A lot of marijuana in Wisconsin is not from Wisconsin; it is coming in with the (interstate) 94 corridor.”
The Rice Lake Chronotype contributed to this report.
