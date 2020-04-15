Blue Chippewa Falls Beacon of Hope asks residents to help make city blue by displaying LED bulbs through end of May

Community organizations are asking residents and businesses of the Chippewa Falls area to light it blue beginning Thursday evening to show support for essential frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Blue Chippewa Falls Beacon of Hope is asking residents to display blue lights — be they on outdoor lighting fixtures or lamps or other lights near a window inside — to support essential workers.
"The blue light represents support to not only essential workers on the frontline but to businesses staying open so we (have) some normalcy in our lives," Jackie Boos, Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce tourism director, said in a press release on Wednesday. "Whether you are a health-care professional, first responder, day-care provider, food pantry volunteer or teacher navigating the online curriculum, we are all in this together. Shine your blue light to support each other."
Police Appreciation Week started Monday and goes through Sunday, May 21, but Chippewa Falls …
'Shine Blue for the Badge' was a similar initiative put together in 2017 by Chippewa Falls Area High School and McDonell High School students during Police Appreciation Week. That year, more than 2,000 blue LED bulbs were purchased locally and the organizers of that event support this new initiative designed to support everyone in Chippewa Falls during these times.
The Student Ambassadors of the McDonell Area Catholic Schools are trying to enlist the commu…
Seven hundred bulbs have been anonymously donated to the initiative and those proceeds will be given to the Chippewa County Community Foundation in support of their newest effort, the Response, Recovery, Rebuild Fund.
That fund will in turn be given as grants to area nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. There will be distribution of the LED bulbs to four Chippewa Falls locations deemed essential:
• Jacobson's Ace Hardware (111 W. Columbia St.)
• Sokup's Market (624 N. Bridge St.)
• Northwestern Bank Drive-up Locations in downtown Chippewa Falls (22 E. Central St.) and Lafayette (17152 Co. Hwy J). Please use the first lane for pick up.
Organizers ask that only one light per household or business be requested at these locations and those that wish to share their photos are asked to use the hashtag #BlueChippewaFalls.
Other blue displays such as ribbons or sidewalk chalk are also encouraged.
"The blue light has always been for our community in support of the police and emergency (and) nationally it's been on that same platform," Boos said. "But then more recently with everything we're going through (it's been) that frontline medical, but we've got a lot of essential workers that range in a lot of different categories that are keeping our community and giving us that normalcy and I think that's really important to celebrate everybody.
"Because we're all in it together whether we're at home or we're at work. So the support is there."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.