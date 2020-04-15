Blue Chippewa Falls Beacon of Hope asks residents to help make city blue by displaying LED bulbs through end of May

That fund will in turn be given as grants to area nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. There will be distribution of the LED bulbs to four Chippewa Falls locations deemed essential:

• Jacobson's Ace Hardware (111 W. Columbia St.)

• Sokup's Market (624 N. Bridge St.)

• Northwestern Bank Drive-up Locations in downtown Chippewa Falls (22 E. Central St.) and Lafayette (17152 Co. Hwy J). Please use the first lane for pick up.

Organizers ask that only one light per household or business be requested at these locations and those that wish to share their photos are asked to use the hashtag #BlueChippewaFalls.

Other blue displays such as ribbons or sidewalk chalk are also encouraged.

"The blue light has always been for our community in support of the police and emergency (and) nationally it's been on that same platform," Boos said. "But then more recently with everything we're going through (it's been) that frontline medical, but we've got a lot of essential workers that range in a lot of different categories that are keeping our community and giving us that normalcy and I think that's really important to celebrate everybody.

"Because we're all in it together whether we're at home or we're at work. So the support is there."

