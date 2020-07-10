Blue Ox Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The last Chippewa Valley music festival of the summer has decided to take 2020 off.
The Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire has decided to cancel its 2020 event due to COVID-19 concerns.
The festival would have featured some of the biggest names in country and bluegrass music, including Government Mule, Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Charlie Parr, Leftover Salmon, Them Coulee Boys, Greensky Bluegrass and dozens more.
Festival organizers announced the cancelation on their website and social media pages Friday morning via a prepared statement.
“It is with saddened hearts that we must announce our rescheduled August dates will be unfeasible. We have been doing everything we could to ensure the best chance of having a Blue Ox Music Festival this year. Unfortunately, this will not be possible. A gathering of our festival’s size would not be safe nor allowed under Eau Claire City-County Health guidelines.
"All ticket buyers should have already received an e-mail with instructions for receiving refunds.”
The original dates for the festival were June 11-13 before the event was postponed to late August and eventually canceled.
A group of artists performed a livestreamed virtual version of the festival in June, hoping for it to be a warmup for the festival instead of in place of it.
Blue Ox Festival organizers said refunding every ticket sold instead of having them roll over to the 2021 event was the right thing to do in this economically uncertain time.
“The situation that we have all found ourselves in has forced us to evaluate how to balance keeping the festival on good financial footing and doing right by all of you who have supported us over the last five years. We are a family business with a small team of dedicated employees that has fixed costs throughout the year. While some festivals have ‘postponed’ their festival to the following year, without refunds, that idea just did not sit right with us. We understand how they came to this decision since the economics of not having an event for 24 months is quite daunting. Our festival’s situation is no different. Donating to the festival is a great way to ensure that we can meet our obligations as we look forward to Blue Ox 2021.”
Past performances at the festival are planned to be livestreamed on the festival’s Facebook page during coming weeks and Blue Ox hopes to return strong in 2021.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.