Blue Ox Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

“The situation that we have all found ourselves in has forced us to evaluate how to balance keeping the festival on good financial footing and doing right by all of you who have supported us over the last five years. We are a family business with a small team of dedicated employees that has fixed costs throughout the year. While some festivals have ‘postponed’ their festival to the following year, without refunds, that idea just did not sit right with us. We understand how they came to this decision since the economics of not having an event for 24 months is quite daunting. Our festival’s situation is no different. Donating to the festival is a great way to ensure that we can meet our obligations as we look forward to Blue Ox 2021.”