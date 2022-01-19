Blue Ox Music Festival announces 2022 lineup

One of the region's leading folk/bluegrass festivals is back with their 2022 lineup, and it's bound to get your feet to tappin' and your hands to clappin'.

The eighth annual Blue Ox Music Festival will be held the first weekend of summer, on June 23-25 at The Pines Music Park in Eau Claire.

The 2022 lineup will feature headliners Old Crow Medicine Show, two nights of Pert Near Sandstone, and Bela Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart. Supporting acts at the event include Sam Bush Band, Punch Brothers, Del McCoury Band, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Them Coulee Boys, and many more.

Attendance for the event will be limited to 5,000 tickets to preserve the intimacy of the festival.

Last year, Blue Ox was held in late August due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the return of the festival in 2022 brings the event back to its normally scheduled June timeframe. The festival will celebrate the extraordinary talent of traditional bluegrass and roots music legends, as well as progressive stars in the making.

As artists and ambassadors for the festival – Nate Sipe and Justin Bruhn of Pert Near Sandstone – produce and host the popular Road to Blue Ox Podcast. In each episode, Bruhn and Sipe interview performing artists on the Blue Ox lineup, as well as highlight key information and updates about the festival.

Since its premiere in the summer of 2015, Blue Ox Music Festival has consistently brought together a lineup of top-level regional and national acts that have set the stage and standard of artists for the true music festival fan’s experience. The festival offers an intimate music and camping experience focused on the bluegrass, folk, and Americana roots genres.

As a family-friendly environment, an array of cultural events take place throughout the festival grounds, including music workshops, morning yoga and meditation, select arts and craft vendors, kids activity stages, as well as a disc golf course. Children 13 and under are admitted free to the event with a paid adult.

Tickets are available now for the 2022 edition of the Blue Ox Music Festival now at blueoxmusicfestival.com.

