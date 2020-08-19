Blue Ox Music Festival announces scaled-down 2020 event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After canceling its June event, an area music festival is rising from the ashes and putting on a scaled-down concert in its place.

The Blue Ox Music Festival, a country/bluegrass music festival in Eau Claire, is holding a scaled-down version of its festival on Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29.

The lineup for the new event dubbed “Live from the Pines,” will feature Feeding Leroy, Them Coulee Boys and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades on Friday, and Chicken Wire Empire, Armchair Boogie and Charlie Parr on Saturday.

The attendance for the event will be capped at 250 people at the Whispering Pines Campground and social distancing will be enforced. The event will also be livestreamed for free on the various Blue Ox social media destinations.

With only 250 tickets being made available, the costs for the festival are slightly higher than expected. Tickets are $300 for general admission and unreserved tent camping ticket and general admission only is $265 a person. Optional campsites start at $150 for a tent or non-electric RV campsite and are capped at a $350 stage view electric campsite.