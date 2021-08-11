Blue Ox Music Festival to require negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to attend

Rising concerns surrounding a variant of coronavirus are causing rapid changes in the local music festival scene.

The Blue Ox Music festival, an Eau Claire bluegrass/country music festival set to take place Thursday, Aug. 19 – Saturday, Aug. 21, announced Tuesday afternoon that all attendees will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result from within the past 72 hours upon entry.

The decision was made by festival organizers after the COVID-19 delta variant has begun to dramatically increase local active case numbers, organizers said.

“Here at the Blue Ox Music Festival and The Pines Music Park, the safety of the artists, crew, attendees of the event, and our community are very important to us. As a result, we are following the path of the current COVID-19 pandemic closely, with careful consideration of the Delta variant that is currently moving throughout the country. Our team is staying informed from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Eau Claire City and County Health Department, as well as solutions coming out of the music industry itself.”