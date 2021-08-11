 Skip to main content
Blue Ox Music Festival to require negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to attend
Blue Ox Music Festival

The Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire annually hosts thousands of attendees over the three days of the bluegrass/country music festival.

Rising concerns surrounding a variant of coronavirus are causing rapid changes in the local music festival scene.

The Blue Ox Music festival, an Eau Claire bluegrass/country music festival set to take place Thursday, Aug. 19 – Saturday, Aug. 21, announced Tuesday afternoon that all attendees will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result from within the past 72 hours upon entry.

The decision was made by festival organizers after the COVID-19 delta variant has begun to dramatically increase local active case numbers, organizers said.

“Here at the Blue Ox Music Festival and The Pines Music Park, the safety of the artists, crew, attendees of the event, and our community are very important to us. As a result, we are following the path of the current COVID-19 pandemic closely, with careful consideration of the Delta variant that is currently moving throughout the country. Our team is staying informed from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Eau Claire City and County Health Department, as well as solutions coming out of the music industry itself.”

Blue Ox Music Festival is an outdoor event taking place across 120 acres which creates a safer environment to enjoy live music. However, there is still a risk of exposure to COVID-19 at a gathering of people, which resulted in upcoming festivals like Summerfest in Milwaukee also choosing to require proof of vaccination or a negative test result to enter festival grounds.

The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours of first day of arrival at the Blue Ox Music festival. Test results/proof of vaccination will be accepted in paper/digital form, as a photocopy of your original vaccine card/photo on your phone will be checked upon arrival.

Friday night headliner Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have stated they will not play any venue which doesn’t require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result out of an abundance of caution for their crew and those in attendance.

Other artists currently scheduled to perform include The Infamous Stringdusters, Leftover Salmon, Charlie Parr, Sam Bush, Shakey Graves and Them Coulee Boys.

For more information on the COVID-19 policy at the Blue Ox Music Festival you can visit their website.

