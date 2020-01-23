A blues guitar veteran is returning to the Chippewa Valley next month.
Chicago Blues Hall of Fame and Grammy-elected Australian artist Michael Charles will be returning to Chippewa Falls and performing at the Chippewa Valley Cultural Association/Heyde Center for the Arts on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $7 for youth.
During his career, Charles has toured, recorded and performed with many of blues rock’s most notable names. After being invited by Buddy Guy’s management to play at Legends in Chicago, Charles has played with the likes of Phil Guy, James Cotton, Eddy Clearwater, Junior Wells, George Baze, Jimmy Dawkins and Buddy Guy himself.
You have free articles remaining.
After releasing more than 30 albums of guitar-based blues music, Charles was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2015. In addition to being a hall of famer, Charles is also a Grammy-elected musician, having been a member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences for more than a decade.
After the release of countless hours of music, appearing at festivals such as Chicago Blues Fest and the Philadelphia Jazz and Blues Fest, Charles will grace the stage at the historic Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls once again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.