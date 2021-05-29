Bob Heisse: Ready for travel? We offer plenty of ideas today and next weekend

Planning a summer vacation? Or maybe it’s more like a post-vaccination getaway?
It’s about time, right? It’s been a long year through the pandemic.
We’re with you on this, and we’ve been working to offer timely ideas for safe Midwest and local travel.
And it’s been fun — we certainly have some great adventures not far from us.
Today, enjoy “Safe travels — Midwest Adventures,” a joint print and digital reporting project of Lee Enterprises’ Midwest, including the River Valley Media Group.
Today’s edition features a local travel outlook and some suggestions of great nearby places to see. This might come in handy when folks visit.
Inside we’re featuring three of 10 Midwest destinations with a wow factor that offer safe, outdoor social distancing and dozens of side-trip options.
We’ve chosen to highlight the amazing Devil’s Lake State Park in the Wisconsin Dells area, the Lake Geneva Shore Trail in southeast Wisconsin, and the famed “Field of Dreams” movie site in Iowa.
All of these are easy driving and offer a family vacation close by. Devil’s Lake State Park is the closest and it’s a favorite spot for all seasons.
Midwest Adventures continues on our website with a map highlighting seven additional destinations and side trips for regional travel.
You can go right there using the QR codes in the paper, or look for the collection at lacrossetribune.com. Share it with friends and family.
The other seven are:
- Indiana Dunes National Park, one of the nation’s newest national parks in Northwest Indiana.
- Shawnee National Forest, Garden of the Gods and Giant City State Park in Southern Illinois.
- Starved Rock State Park in northern Illinois, offering great trails, camping and scenic river views.
- Lewis and Clark Trail which spans a number of states, but our focus is locations of interest near Sioux City, Iowa.
- Clear Lake Iowa, with multiple state parks and side trips that include the Buddy Holly site.
- Mahoney State Park, an outdoor playground in Nebraska between Lincoln and Omaha.
- Scotts Bluff National Monument, a beautiful site in Nebraska with great side trips.
Enjoy Midwest Adventures on this Memorial Day weekend, and maybe you’ll plan a summer trip or several from it.
Maybe, though, you’re not ready to go far and you want to really stay local. Well in addition to what we’re reporting today, we have something for you next weekend.
Look for our special 40-page “Discover Your Trail” section and get ideas for camping, boating, biking, hiking, fishing and much more in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota.
“Discover Your Trail” next weekend will complement today’s Midwest Adventures and set you up for a great summer.
Thanks for reading us and please contact me with any suggestions or concerns about our products.
Bob Heisse, executive editor of the River Valley Media Group, can be reached at bob.heisse@lee.net or 608 791-8285.