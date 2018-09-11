The body of an 83-year-old Holcombe man was recovered Tuesday afternoon from Otter Lake in Stanley, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Tuesday.
According to information from the investigation, the man may have died of a medical crisis, rather than drowning, but the cause of death is not certain and a full autopsy will be completed, Kowalczyk said Tuesday.
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a boater found an empty pontoon floating on the lake and alerted the Sheriff's Department.
Several other people saw the man's body near the center of the lake and assisted the department with recovering and transporting the man to shore, Kowalczyk said.
"We appreciate the effort put forth by the people involved," Kowalczyk said.
The department is assisting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in the investigation.
