Body scanner installed in Chippewa County Jail's intake room

“We’ve taken some (inmates) to a hospital to have them surgically removed,” he said.

The county purchased the $118,500 machine through the capital improvement budget, which is funded by the county’s half-percent sales tax. Dutton said his staff will be trained on how to operate the new machine on March 25, and it will immediately go into usage for every person booked into the jail.

“It is more of a deterrent, to keep as much (drugs) out as possible,” Dutton said. “We’re excited about this. This is big for our county. We’re really grateful for it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Drugs getting into the building aren’t just dangerous for the inmates. Dutton noted that Fentanyl and derivatives of that drug are highly potent, even small sand-sized particles.

“We could inadvertently touch it,” Dutton said.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the machine has been needed for a while.

“For the last six months, we had a rash of contraband coming in,” Kowalczyk said. “We don’t do cavity searches unless we have a court order, search warrant.”