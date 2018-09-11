A Cadott man accused of stabbed a Chippewa County law enforcement officer in the shoulder appeared in Chippewa County court Monday on pending attempted homicide charges.
A $100,000 cash bond was set for Travis A. Abbiehl, 35, according to court records.
As conditions of the bond, Abbiehl must not possess dangerous weapons or knives outside his home, and must take any prescribed medication.
Abbiehl is accused of stabbing Sgt. Andrew Clark of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department in the town of Wheaton on Aug. 25.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Abbiehl is being held in Chippewa County Jail, where he was booked in Friday, according to jail records.
He will return to Chippewa County court 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18, according to court records.
Abbiehl is also facing charges of recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer, according to court records.
At 9:49 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25, a caller told the department that a man was not taking his medication and was acting erratically, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalcyzk said in August.
Deputies found Abbiehl sitting in a vehicle, holding a knife, parked on 90th Street near Highway 29, Kowalczyk said.
After attempts to communicate, Abbiehl got out of the vehicle, charged Clark and stabbed him, Kowalczyk said.
Deputies reportedly tased Abbiehl twice to subdue him before taking him into custody, detaining him and taking him for evaluation.
Clark, a 12-year employee of the department, was discharged from Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Kowalczyk said.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department investigated the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.