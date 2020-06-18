'Bounce Back Chippewa Falls Sweepstakes,' announced for summer 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A sweepstakes designed to re-energize commerce in downtown Chippewa Falls is set to make a large impact on the area.

The Bounce Back Chippewa Falls Sweepstakes is a new competition designed to encourage shopping at downtown Chippewa Falls businesses.

The Chippewa Falls Main Street-led sweepstakes will have customers submitting receipts from local shopping trips in exchange for the possibility of winning a wide array of prizes. The sweepstakes will run from Tuesday, June 30, through Sunday, Aug. 30.

“We’re just trying to get people back in the stores while being safe and socially distancing,” Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street said. “They can participate any time they want and we will do all of the work on the back end to make it as easy as possible to participate in.”

For every $10 someone spends downtown they will be entered to win a prize in the form of a downtown gift certificate. Three gift certificates will be awarded for $1,000, $500 and $250. Interested participants should staple all of their receipts together with one entry form, which are available at downtown businesses and on the Chippewa Falls Main Street website.