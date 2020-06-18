'Bounce Back Chippewa Falls Sweepstakes,' announced for summer 2020

A sweepstakes designed to re-energize commerce in downtown Chippewa Falls is set to make a large impact on the area.
The Bounce Back Chippewa Falls Sweepstakes is a new competition designed to encourage shopping at downtown Chippewa Falls businesses.
The Chippewa Falls Main Street-led sweepstakes will have customers submitting receipts from local shopping trips in exchange for the possibility of winning a wide array of prizes. The sweepstakes will run from Tuesday, June 30, through Sunday, Aug. 30.
“We’re just trying to get people back in the stores while being safe and socially distancing,” Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street said. “They can participate any time they want and we will do all of the work on the back end to make it as easy as possible to participate in.”
For every $10 someone spends downtown they will be entered to win a prize in the form of a downtown gift certificate. Three gift certificates will be awarded for $1,000, $500 and $250. Interested participants should staple all of their receipts together with one entry form, which are available at downtown businesses and on the Chippewa Falls Main Street website.
Ouimette said the “Bounce Back Chippewa Falls Sweepstakes,” prizes are in the form of downtown gift certificates because the contest is designed to bring economic stimulus to Chippewa Falls.
“All of the prize money will be in the form of downtown gift cards, so we’re doing everything we can to recirculate it back into the businesses,” Ouimette said. “They can buy furniture, gas, groceries, chiropractic services and anything else you can find downtown.”
Chippewa Falls Main Street has run similar promotions in the past to great success, prompting the recent sweepstakes. In 2019 from Small Business Saturday through the holiday season, the organization collected more than $50,000 in local business purchase receipts, the largest total to date.
Promotions like the most recent sweepstakes have been shown to help support the area, Ouimette said, and she hopes it will help get the area back to normal after grappling with COVID-19 for most of the year.
“At the end of the day we just want to get people back downtown, which is why we named it Bounce Back,” Ouimette said. “Downtown Chippewa Falls is a great place to live and work, and we just want to get it back to normal and start to do business again.”
