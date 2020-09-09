Bounce Back Chippewa Falls Sweepstakes winners announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The results are in and the winners of a local sweepstakes have been chosen.

The Bounce Back Chippewa Falls Sweepstakes was a new competition designed to encourage shopping at downtown Chippewa Falls businesses.

The Chippewa Falls Main Street-led sweepstakes had customers submit receipts from local shopping trips in exchange for the possibility of winning a wide array of prizes. The sweepstakes ran from June 30 through Aug. 30.

After more than $120,000 in downtown receipts were collected during the two months of the competition, the $1,000 downtown gift certificate has gone to Mary S. King, the $500 gift certificate went to Roxie Konsella and the $250 gift certificate went to Jim Misfeldt.

Participants were able to submit an entry into the Bounce Back Chippewa Falls Sweepstakes for every $10 they spent locally. The three winners were chosen at random and have been notified of their winnings.

Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director Teri Ouimette said the “Bounce Back Chippewa Falls Sweepstakes” prizes are in the form of downtown gift certificates because the contest is designed to bring economic stimulus to Chippewa Falls.