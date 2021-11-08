Boutique clothing store The Hive moving from Hallie to Bloomer in 2022

A buzzing local business is set to migrate and pollinate a new location in Chippewa County.

The Hive, a boutique/clothing store in Hallie, is moving at the beginning of 2022. Co-owners Alyssa Tollefson and Lexi Dawson will move the business to 1515 Main St. in Bloomer, and Indigo Waters Therapy and Retreats will sublease the Hive location in Hallie. The Hallie location will remain open through Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27.

“The people of Bloomer have already shown me so much love and support,” Tollefson said. “Everyone seems very inviting and welcoming, so we’re looking forward to bringing The Hive to Bloomer very soon. It’s exciting.”

The Hive has focused on in-person sales, while supplementing those sales with online sales, for its near two-year history. However, Tollefson said the new 450-square-foot location will utilize e-commerce more, as the space will be smaller than the 1,200-square-foot Hallie location. Along with the shift in marketing focus, the items sold will be more curated and geared towards northern Wisconsin lifestyles.

Tollefson and her family moved to Bloomer over the summer and family will be integral to the new location. Tollefson’s husband will be completing the remodeling of the Bloomer location, and she said the lessons she has learned through owning The Hive are invaluable and will inform how she operates the new Chippewa County location.

“We’ve enjoyed our location in Hallie, but we’re excited to move it closer to home,” Tollefson said. “There isn’t a formula you can plug your business into and make it work right away. I’ve learned that being authentic is the best way to reach, and keep, customers over time. I plan on turning The Hive into a more relationship-based business.”

In early 2020 young Chippewa Valley entrepreneurs Alyssa Tollefson and Lexi Dawson opened The Hive, a café/boutique/event space in Chippewa Falls.

The location was named after their goal of helping Chippewa Valley women connect with each other, and the building in which Deb’s Café used to dwell became its home. However, once the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of last year, big changes have come for the young business owners.

Due to inability to bring the café/event space to full potential due to coronavirus restrictions, those aspects of The Hive closed in December to make way for the boutique to expand. The restaurant area of The Hive was rented out to a bakery and the boutique opened in January of this year.

For more information on the new Bloomer The Hive location, you can visit their website https://www.thehivecv.com/.

