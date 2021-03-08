Boxx Sanitation LLC files a lawsuit against Express Disposal Inc. in Chippewa County Court

An Eau Claire-based garbage hauler has filed a lawsuit against one of its rivals, claiming unfair business practices.

Boxx Sanitation LLC has filed a lawsuit in Chippewa County Court against Thorp-based Express Disposal Inc.

An injunction hearing, asking for a temporary restraining order, has been set for today before Judge Steve Gibbs.

“Boxx Sanitation has become aware that Express Disposal, with whom it competes for business in both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, has been engaging in continuing unfair business practices which are violative of both Wisconsin common law and a multitude of Wisconsin statutory provisions governing business practices,” the lawsuit reads.

“Those unfair practices include engaging in unfair, deceptive and misleading advertising, engaging in unfair competition practices, engaging in state trademark infringement and common law trademark infringement.

The lawsuit claims that in January 2020, Express Disposal drivers “were attaching flyers advertising the Express Disposal business to Boxx Sanitation containers” in the Chippewa Valley.

In November 2020, Express Disposal placed a Google ad with the lead term “Boxx-Sanitation — Express Disposal.”