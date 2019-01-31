An organization more than a century old is opening up its doors to young women around the country.
The Scouts BSA, also known as the Boy Scouts of America, are now opening up all of their ranks to young women for the first time. Starting in February, youth Scouts ages 11-17 will be allowed to join a Scouts BSA Troop for girls, who will participate in the same activities their male counterpart troops will.
The newest girls troop to be added to Scouts BSA will be in Troop 13, the longest continuous running troop in the Chippewa Valley. In an effort to recruit new female members, Trinity United Methodist Church will host an open house for interested girls on Monday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. That night attending families will have the opportunity to ask questions about scouts. More information is available on BeAScout.org.
Mike Buchmann, committee member with Troop 13 and father of a Scout in the upcoming female Troop 13, said the decision to include female Scouts in Troop 13 and around the country derived from wanting to bring together families.
“The Boy Scouts decided to make the Boy Scouts into a family group,” Buchmann said. “Last year they decided to add girls to Cub Scouts so the boys and the girls could go to their meetings and activities as an entire family. Naturally, that came up to the Boy Scout level this year.”
Before every age group in the Scouts BSA allowed girls, the past few years saw one age group take the first step to be more inclusive. In 2018, girls ages 5-10 could join the Cub Scout Program, the youngest age bracket of Scout in the program and traditionally the stepping stone to joining higher ranked Scouting organizations later on in life.
Prior to the Cub Scouts allowing girls in their Troops, other BSA programs included girls for many years, including Venturing, Exploring, STEM Scouts and the Sea Scouts.
Buchmann said another reason for including females in their ranks came from the girls’ disinterest in traditional activities usually included with the Girl Scout program.
“There have been a lot of girls who’ve wanted to do the more traditional camping and traditional activities that the Boy Scouts have been doing,” Buchmann said. “So, the hope is that we can get enough girls together who can form their own troop and begin to participate in these activities and programs this year.”
While girls will now be admitted into Scouts BSA, the female and male Troops will still operate separately from one another with different leadership. But while the troops won’t be co-ed in many areas, the troops will most likely come together for different activities and events over the course of the year.
For more information on Scouts BSA and how to get involved with Troop 13 in Chippewa Falls, you can visit BeAScout.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.