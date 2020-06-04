Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Chippewa Valley announces von Bargen as new director, Chippewa Falls location reopening on June 15

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley has announced a new center director as well as a reopening date for later this month.
Dan von Bargen was introduced as the club's new center director in a press release on Thursday morning while also announcing the club will reopen on June 15.
Von Bargen brings more than 20 years of knowledge in youth development and supervisory experience with youth and adults
For the last 11 years, the Duluth, Minn., native started and grew his own business Beacon Educational Consulting LLC in the Chicago area, which provides services to families struggling with behavioral, substance abuse and mental health issues.
The Boys & Girls Club Chippewa Falls will reopen on Monday, June 15, to serve members in grades 3-6 from Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Fridays will be used for cleaning and sanitizing the facility. Members entering grades seven and above will be served off-site at a pop-up location. Applications will be prioritized and limited to smaller group sizes.
"Although it may look different, delivering our mission has not and will not stop here," the club said in a press release. "Our environment has changed and we are adapting to ensure the health and well being of our members, their families and our staff. Because of this, our programming will have a specific focus on academic success to curb learning loss, mental and emotional support and wellness curriculum and will change with each stage of the pandemic."
For more information, visit the club's website at cvclubs.org.
