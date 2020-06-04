Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Chippewa Valley announces von Bargen as new director, Chippewa Falls location reopening on June 15
0 comments
top story

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Chippewa Valley announces von Bargen as new director, Chippewa Falls location reopening on June 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley has announced a new center director as well as a reopening date for later this month.

Dan von Bargen was introduced as the club's new center director in a press release on Thursday morning while also announcing the club will reopen on June 15. 

Dan von Bargen

von Bargen

Von Bargen brings more than 20 years of knowledge in youth development and supervisory experience with youth and adults

For the last 11 years, the Duluth, Minn., native started and grew his own business Beacon Educational Consulting LLC in the Chicago area, which provides services to families struggling with behavioral, substance abuse and mental health issues.

The Boys & Girls Club Chippewa Falls will reopen on Monday, June 15, to serve members in grades 3-6 from Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Fridays will be used for cleaning and sanitizing the facility. Members entering grades seven and above will be served off-site at a pop-up location. Applications will be prioritized and limited to smaller group sizes.

"Although it may look different, delivering our mission has not and will not stop here," the club said in a press release. "Our environment has changed and we are adapting to ensure the health and well being of our members, their families and our staff. Because of this, our programming will have a specific focus on academic success to curb learning loss, mental and emotional support and wellness curriculum and will change with each stage of the pandemic."

For more information, visit the club's website at cvclubs.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jade Riley Lansing
Obituaries

Jade Riley Lansing

COLFAX — Jade Riley Lansing, 20, of Colfax passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she was brought following …

Carley Jonell Nauman
Obituaries

Carley Jonell Nauman

EAU CLAIRE — Carley Jonell Nauman, 30, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Eau Claire.

+2
Sandra West
Obituaries

Sandra West

Sandra “Sandy” Lee (Konecny) West, 79, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, under the wonderful and loving care of the dementia care staff at the…

Allen E. Prince
Obituaries

Allen E. Prince

COOKS VALLEY/BLOOMER — Allen E. Prince, 74, of Cooks Valley (Bloomer), passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.

Jean Polzin
Obituaries

Jean Polzin

Jean D. (Lindgren) Polzin, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

+2
Clyde R. Birch
Obituaries

Clyde R. Birch

Clyde R. Birch, 77, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News