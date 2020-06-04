Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Chippewa Valley announces von Bargen as new director, Chippewa Falls location reopening on June 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley has announced a new center director as well as a reopening date for later this month.

Dan von Bargen was introduced as the club's new center director in a press release on Thursday morning while also announcing the club will reopen on June 15.

Von Bargen brings more than 20 years of knowledge in youth development and supervisory experience with youth and adults

For the last 11 years, the Duluth, Minn., native started and grew his own business Beacon Educational Consulting LLC in the Chicago area, which provides services to families struggling with behavioral, substance abuse and mental health issues.

The Boys & Girls Club Chippewa Falls will reopen on Monday, June 15, to serve members in grades 3-6 from Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Fridays will be used for cleaning and sanitizing the facility. Members entering grades seven and above will be served off-site at a pop-up location. Applications will be prioritized and limited to smaller group sizes.