A Brice Prairie man charged with vehicular homicide in his girlfriend’s 2016 death was killed Saturday in an all-terrain vehicle crash in northern Wisconsin.
John P. Marshall, 31, died in the crash on the north side of Birch Lake in the Sawyer County town of Edgewater. Sawyer County Sheriff Douglas Mrotek said the crash likely occurred several hours before a passerby reported the fatality at 6:20 a.m.
La Crosse County prosecutors charged Marshall with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and with a prohibited alcohol concentration in the Feb. 6, 2016, death of his girlfriend, Miranda Roellich, 27.
Marshall was driving a snowmobile Jan. 23 in the town of Onalaska when Roellich, his passenger, struck her head on a tree hanging across a trail, according to the complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court. A test later showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.094 percent.
Marshall, who was vomiting after the crash, wasn’t able to spell his girlfriend’s name nor state the correct time of night. He told authorities he drank six beers throughout the day and that he shouldn’t have been driving the snowmobile, according to the complaint.
Circuit Judge Ramona Gonzalez dismissed the charges during his preliminary hearing, finding prosecutors did not present enough evidence to substantiate them.
Prosecutors later charged Marshall with causing injury by intoxicated use of a snowmobile, a misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to serve 60 days on house arrest and pay a fine of $831.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.