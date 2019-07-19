CHIPPEWA FALLS — The bridge that crosses Paint Creek in the town of Lafayette has reopened, roughly 14 months after it buckled and appeared on the verge of collapse.
The new bridge opened at 10 a.m. Monday, said Lafayette Town Chairman David Staber.
“I’m glad it’s open,” Staber said. “It saves a six-minute detour for the fire and EMS crew to the south side of town. It’s definitely welcomed by all the town’s residents.”
The 60-foot-long bridge was already being eyed for replacement in 2021.
However, it buckled significantly on May 12, 2018, and was immediately closed.
It appears that the pier piles, or beams, holding up the bridge had dipped in the water, and the structure had a noticeable bend. The bridge was closed to traffic, including bicycles and pedestrians. Barriers were erected, warning people not to trespass and cross it. It was torn down over a period of several weeks last July.
Staber said the town and Chippewa County are each responsible for paying 10% of the project cost. The state’s Department of Transportation will pick up the remaining 80%.
Demolition was estimated to cost $65,000. The town is paying that bill as well, Staber said.
The final bill for the town is expected to be about $200,000, he added.
“We’ll have to borrow for it,” Staber said. “We don’t have the final billing yet. That should be coming in the next month or two.”
Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley said he drove through the area Monday with members of the highway committee and he was pleased with the final design.
“It’s been a long overdue project to get done,” Kelley said.
Kelley added that with the new bridge, there won’t be any weight limits.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said that the bridge re-opening also means a reduction of traffic on both 50th Avenue and Highway X. From a public safety view, it was important to have it reopened, he added.
“If we were on the other side, it played a factor on how quickly we could get to a call,” Kowalczyk said.
The bridge crosses over Paint Creek, on the far east side of Little Lake Wissota, on 195th Street. The 60-foot-long bridge was built in 1964, and it was last inspected in October 2017, Staber said. The bridge had a posted weight limit of 18 tons; Staber said he and traffic engineers believe a vehicle above that weight may have crossed the bridge, causing the partial collapse.
The bridge handles 600 to 700 vehicles daily, typically local traffic. The closure meant a detour of about three miles.
