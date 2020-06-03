Bridge Street Nutrition opens in downtown Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Valley residents now have a new option for healthier eating on-the-go.
Bridge Street Nutrition is a new healthy fast-food option that held its opening day event Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in downtown Chippewa Falls.
The business offers a wide assortment of healthy smoothies and energizing teas designed to facilitate a healthier lifestyle in its customers.
Kalie Victorian, owner of Bridge Street Nutrition, said she decided to open the smoothie bar in order to help Chippewa Valley residents change their lives for the better and make healthier diet choices.
“I feel there is a need for more health and wellness options in downtown Chippewa Falls,” Victorian said. “I want to help fill that void and thankfully the process has been simple and quick so we can do that. We just want to give people the option for something healthy quick and on the go. Getting people healthier is our ultimate goal.”
Before opening Bridge Street Nutrition Wednesday, Victorian already had a long history with health and wellness. She has been a part of nutrition clubs for the past nine years, earned a degree in biology with a business minor and currently owns another club in Menomonie.
Despite COVID-19 concerns forcing many businesses around the world to scale back their offerings, Victorian said she still wanted to move forward with her vision as soon as possible to begin the process of developing a community around the store.
Victorian said the only concession the shop has had to make to accommodate the coronavirus is not offer in-store seating, but said patrons on her opening day didn’t mind and made her feel instantly at home.
“It’s being received really well,” Victorian said. “I had no idea what to expect, because we just got the keys a week ago and it’s been a quick turnaround. The downtown association and the Chamber of Commerce have been helping us out and promoting us a lot, so we definitely feel supported so far.”
Victorian said some of the health benefits of enjoying Bridge Street Nutrition’s offerings include an increased amount of protein and vitamins being introduced into your system as well as promoted weight loss and muscle gain.
Her goals for Bridge Street Nutrition include offering in-person wellness classes and increasing the amount of resources the business offers, but for now she is just glad to have planted her roots in Chippewa Falls and begun to do business.
“We want to continue to expand and help as many people as we can become healthier,” Victorian said. “It is all about living a more active and healthy lifestyle, so we hope we can be a part of that going forward. We’re excited to be here.”
Bridge Street Nutrition is currently open from 6 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
