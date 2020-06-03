Bridge Street Nutrition opens in downtown Chippewa Falls

Victorian said the only concession the shop has had to make to accommodate the coronavirus is not offer in-store seating, but said patrons on her opening day didn’t mind and made her feel instantly at home.

“It’s being received really well,” Victorian said. “I had no idea what to expect, because we just got the keys a week ago and it’s been a quick turnaround. The downtown association and the Chamber of Commerce have been helping us out and promoting us a lot, so we definitely feel supported so far.”

Victorian said some of the health benefits of enjoying Bridge Street Nutrition’s offerings include an increased amount of protein and vitamins being introduced into your system as well as promoted weight loss and muscle gain.

Her goals for Bridge Street Nutrition include offering in-person wellness classes and increasing the amount of resources the business offers, but for now she is just glad to have planted her roots in Chippewa Falls and begun to do business.

“We want to continue to expand and help as many people as we can become healthier,” Victorian said. “It is all about living a more active and healthy lifestyle, so we hope we can be a part of that going forward. We’re excited to be here.”

Bridge Street Nutrition is currently open from 6 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

