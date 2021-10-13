Bridge to Wonderland holiday parade to return to Chippewa Falls

A beloved holiday season tradition is making its long-awaited return this December.

The Bridge to Wonderland Parade, an annual Christmas-themed parade running through downtown Chippewa Falls, is set to return on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. after being forced to take 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19.

Chippewa Falls Main Street said it is ecstatic to host the event again after the 2020 holiday season was devoid of many of the Christmas traditions the Chippewa Valley holds dear. “Don’t miss this beautiful winter parade and beloved Chippewa Falls tradition. Head down to Riverfront Park after the parade for fun for the whole family.”

This year’s parade starts at the intersection of N. Bridge and Spruce streets and travels down Bridge Street to Spring Street. Those interested in registering to be in the parade may print off a form on the Chippewa Falls Main Street website and return it to the address on the form.

Mary Taylor, mother of two and longtime Chippewa Falls resident, said she is looking forward to spending another holiday season with her family, including taking them out to this year’s Bridge to Wonderland Parade.

“It isn’t the same around here without the parade,” Taylor said. “It was really unfortunate we couldn’t have it last year, but I get it. We have to keep people as safe as possible, but I’m glad we can do it this year. I’m looking forward to it.”

For more information on the 2021 Bridge to Wonderland Parade you can visit the Chippewa Falls Main Street website at http://www.chippewafallsmainst.org/

