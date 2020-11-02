 Skip to main content
Bridge to Wonderland Parade and horse drawn wagon rides canceled due to COVID-19
The Bridge to Wonderland Parade regularly hosts thousands of people in downtown Chippewa Falls annually but will be taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another series of events have been canceled in the Chippewa Valley due to COVID-19.

The 2020 Bridge to Wonderland Parade and the annual horse-drawn wagon rides in Chippewa Falls have both been canceled due to ongoing concerns surrounding the pandemic. Chippewa Falls Main Street staff said the decision was made in order to protect the well-being of the Chippewa Valley as coronavirus case numbers continue to increase and death numbers snowball.

“We are committed to doing our part to protect staff, volunteers, participants and the public. Stay healthy and we will see you next year.”

The Bridge to Wonderland is an event held on Main Street in Chippewa Falls in which local leaders, organizations and citizens parade through downtown to get the public in the holiday spirit. Both the parade and the daily horse-drawn wagon rides were scheduled for this December.

For more information on the altered events still scheduled for 2020, you can visit the Chippewa Falls Main Street website.

