A Chippewa Falls holiday season staple turns 30 this weekend and is set to present the biggest offering in the event’s history. The 30th annual Bridge to Wonderland Parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7., in Chippewa Falls and is offering more attractions than ever.
The Bridge to Wonderland Parade is an annual holiday parade held in downtown Chippewa Falls featuring 50 illuminated musical floats, walking units and a plethora of assorted lights and displays ushering in the holiday season in the Chippewa Valley. The parade route starts at the intersection of North Bridge and Spruce streets and travels down Bridge Street to Spring Street.
Teri Ouimette, director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said the parade has become a tent pole event for the community and helps form new bonds between Chippewa Valley residents during the winter season.
“It’s become a Chippewa Falls tradition,” Ouimette said. “People love all the great traditions we have in the area and they provide a sense of community for people in this town. People come down, run into tons of people they know and meet new people especially at the Bridge to Wonderland parade. It’s a great thing.”
The Bridge to Wonderland Parade features a wide variety of floats and attractions including units from the various local businesses, and musical per-formances from the likes of the U.S. Army Band. It’s capped off every year by the appearance of Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The grand marshal for the parade this year is the Chippewa Steel Hockey team and coaches, and the parade will feature more floats than ever before.
Every participant in the parade is required to have music accompanying their appearance in the parade, so the event is filled every year with a wall of sound bound to entertain throughout.
During the 30 years of the event, Ouimette said the parade has only gotten more popular with area residents and boasts an impressive number of attendees annually.
“The parade has gotten bigger and more elaborate over the 30 years it’s been going on,” Ouimette said. “Depending on the weather every year, the attendance has been pretty awesome. People definitely show up, as we get upwards of 15 to 20 thousand people downtown. That’s more than the population of Chippewa Falls itself, so it’s a big event and we’re looking forward to it.”
Another unique aspect of the Bridge to Wonderland Parade is every year it features something new to keep it fresh.
The theme for the 2019 event is Christmas characters from movies, TV and books, so with the release of recent winter-related movies such as Frozen 2 and Abominable, many kids are primed to be dressed like their favorite pop culture Christmas characters come Saturday.
Immediately after the parade (weather permitting), an after-party will be held at Riverfront Park in downtown Chippewa Falls featuring ice skating, food trucks and a few surprises for the kids in attendance.
Ouimette said the event is going to be a fun time for the whole family, and the only rule she said is important to remember is to keep an eye on the hungry kids in attendance when candy starts to be flung during the parade.
“It should be fantastic,” Ouimette said. “We usually have people throwing out candy, but we just ask that parents be very careful and keep kids out of the road. They will walk over to them with the candy, so it’ll be a safe and fun night for everyone.”
For more information on the 2019 Bridge to Wonderland Parade, you can visit the Chippewa Falls Main Street website.
