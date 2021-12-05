Bridge to Wonderland Parade returns to Chippewa Falls

Christmas came early this year in Chippewa Falls.

Saturday night featured the return of the Bridge to Wonderland Parade in downtown Chippewa Falls, the first time the parade had commenced since 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. More than 10,000 attendees packed the streets of the illuminated Chippewa Falls streets to catch a glimpse of the dozens of holiday themed attractions.

“It’s become a Chippewa Falls tradition,” Chippewa Falls Main Street director Teri Ouimette said. “People love all the great traditions we have in the area and they provide a sense of community for people in this town. People come down, run into tons of people they know and meet new people especially at the Bridge to Wonderland parade. It’s a great thing.”

The Bridge to Wonderland Parade is an annual holiday parade held in downtown Chippewa Falls featuring 50 illuminated musical floats, walking units and a plethora of assorted lights and displays ushering in the holiday season in the Chippewa Valley. The parade route started at the intersection of North Bridge and Spruce streets and traveled down Bridge Street to Spring Street.

The Bridge to Wonderland Parade features a wide variety of floats and attractions including units from the various local businesses, and musical performances. It’s capped off every year by the appearance of Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The grand marshal for this year's parade was Chippewa Falls Public Library director Joe Niese.

During the 31 years of the event, Ouimette said the parade has only gotten more popular with area residents and boasts an impressive number of attendees annually.

“The parade has gotten bigger and more elaborate over the 30 years it’s been going on,” Ouimette said. “Depending on the weather every year, the attendance has been pretty awesome. People definitely show up, as we get upwards of 15 to 20 thousand people downtown. That’s more than the population of Chippewa Falls itself, so it’s a big event.”

The conclusion of the parade officially marks the beginning of the holiday season in the Chippewa Valley, showing clearly Santa Claus is back in town.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.