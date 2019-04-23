The Chippewa Falls School District is set to break ground on a multi-million dollar project a long time in the making.
In early 2018, a $65 million referendum was approved with 53 percent of voter approval to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School, and making additions and improvements to the existing Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Middle School structures.
At the monthly school board meeting, district Business Manager Chad Trowbridge informed the board of a few new updates on the project.
Trowbridge said all three locations are set to mobilize their respective crews, with workers expected to arrive at the new Stillson Elementary location sometime this week or early next.
Staff is expected to arrive at the middle and high school in the coming weeks.
Trowbridge said he and others have regularly communicated with Miron Construction since the company's bid was accepted, aiming to make sure each crew and committee clearly understood the timeline and expectations for the project.
“Many of us have been reviewing and working through the contractual agreement we have with Miron Construction,” Trowbridge said. “We’ve been organizing the teams for all of the projects, so Stillson Elementary and the middle and high school will have their own team to oversee the project. We’ve been communicating a lot and it is very exciting.”
Staging areas are also being regularly discussed. Staging areas are places on the work site where the contractor can stop and assemble or work in between their work site and main office.
Trowbridge said this aspect of the project is of particular importance, as trying to lessen the impact on the student’s learning environment is very important.
“Those are of particular importance at the high school and middle school,” Trowbridge said. “It’s going to be disruptive not only to parking but to the traffic flow as well. It’s going to be a rough couple months as the construction projects get underway.”
Lastly, the three locations previously had ground breaking ceremonies planned in week’s prior, but April snowstorms hindered them from occurring.
Chippewa Falls Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said the ground breaking ceremonies will occur within a week or two now that the snow has left the area until next winter.
“We had to move the groundbreaking back because we actually have to be able to break the ground,” Eliopoulos said. “We didn’t want to do it with snow shovels.”
The building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic upscale from the current six-acre site the current Stillson Elementary location is built upon. The 30-acre increase will yield more space for a parking lot, playground, athletic fields and more.
The rest of the funds will be used at the middle and high schools. The middle school will use the allocated funds to remodel areas of the building, improve technology and other various improvements and repairs to the property. The high school will get a new science lab, improved technology and other various improvements to the building.
Updates on the building project will come in future weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.