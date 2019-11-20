The latest monthly Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District board meeting yielded another update on the large building project referendum at three area educational facilities.
At the new Stillson Elementary location in Lafayette, block work is done, stable portions of the outside of building are being put up, brick work is progressing well and expected to be done by Christmas and roofing is about 50% done and should be finished by mid-December. Interior slabs are being poured, mechanical/electrical/plumbing is taking place inside in the building and stud walls are going up and taking shape to be finished by the year end. Interior work will begin by the end of the calendar year.
The Chippewa Falls Middle School remodel is progressing well, with mechanical/electrical/plumbing constantly being worked on and ceiling/lighting/case work/finishing/flooring/carpet/lockers will be completed within the next month. The exterior of the middle school is coming together gradually.
Finally, at Chippewa Falls Senior High School, painting is being worked on, mechanical, electrical/plumbing are progressing on pace, interior finishes on the STEAM lab and greenhouse are being completed and should take shape by the end of December. Both the new addition and the renovation will be turned over to the school district at the end of December.
Business Manager Chad Trowbridge said both the middle school and Chi-Hi will start to take shape and resemble a finished product during next month’s winter break.
“We have a lot of new furniture being delivered to both the middle school and high school over the holiday break,” Trowbridge said. “Those spaces are really going to morph and take shape during those two weeks of the holiday break. It’s great to see those come together in a reasonable time frame.”
Sarah Radcliffe, director of educational technology for Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, said teachers and staff at both of the pre-existing building sites have been tremendous in working around construction so far this school year, and should be recognized for their vigilance.
You have free articles remaining.
“The staff in the buildings have been phenomenal,” Radcliffe said. “They’ve had to not only teach at a high level, but also deal with things they don’t typically deal with and they’ve really rolled with it.”
In early 2018, a $65 million referendum was approved, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School, and making additions and improvements to the middle and high schools.
The building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site. The 30-acre increase will offer more space for parking, a playground and athletic fields.
The rest of the funds will be used at the middle and high schools.
The middle school will use the funding to remodel areas of the building, improve technology and various improvements and repairs to the property. The high school will get a new science lab, improved technology and other various improvements to the building.
The next update on the referendum building project will come at the next monthly school board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.