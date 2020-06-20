Bundles of Joy
0 comments

Bundles of Joy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa Falls

• Heidi Spilde and Brian Spilde, Chippewa Falls, son, Mason Michael Spilde, May 4. 

• Jennifer Lee and Joseph Lee, Chippewa Falls, son, Waylon Thomas Lee, June 10

Eau Claire

• Tiana Barrett and Austin Master, Eau Claire, daughter, Amora Rose Barrett, June 3

• Stephanie Buchholz and Slade Halvorson, Eau Claire, daughter, Piper Anne Halvorson

Elk Mound

• Kortney Love and Armond Love, Elk Mound, son, Dawson Demitrius Love, June 16.

Menomonie

• Melanie Hansen and James Martin, Menomonie, son, Liam Colton-Gregory Martin, May 30.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dale 'Bud' K. Bowe
Obituaries

Dale 'Bud' K. Bowe

Dale “Bud” K. Bowe, 76, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Real Talk Racial Justice Summit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News