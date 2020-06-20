Bundles of Joy

Chippewa Falls
• Heidi Spilde and Brian Spilde, Chippewa Falls, son, Mason Michael Spilde, May 4.
• Jennifer Lee and Joseph Lee, Chippewa Falls, son, Waylon Thomas Lee, June 10
Eau Claire
• Tiana Barrett and Austin Master, Eau Claire, daughter, Amora Rose Barrett, June 3
• Stephanie Buchholz and Slade Halvorson, Eau Claire, daughter, Piper Anne Halvorson
Elk Mound
• Kortney Love and Armond Love, Elk Mound, son, Dawson Demitrius Love, June 16.
Menomonie
• Melanie Hansen and James Martin, Menomonie, son, Liam Colton-Gregory Martin, May 30.
