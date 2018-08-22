Fencing and buoys to discourage swimming, diving and boating will soon be added near Chippewa Falls’ Glen Loch Dam.
The Chippewa Falls city council voted 6-1 Tuesday to pass an ordinance that will add buoys several feet upstream of the dam.
City council member Rob Kiefer voted no.
The ordinance doesn’t prohibit swimming below the dam, city engineer Rick Rubenzer said.
Decorative fencing about 3 ½ feet high will be installed on the west and east side of the waterway. A two-rail fence will be added on the east side, closer to the water, Rubenzer said.
Kiefer suggested that instead of making swimming near the dam illegal, the city instead put up a sign, warning of the risks of swimming at the popular spot.
At the meeting Tuesday, several Chippewa Falls residents asked the city to preserve the dam’s tradition as a popular summer swimming spot.
Dale Hutchinson said teenagers need a place to swim in the city.
“I’m all for compromise,” Hutchinson, of Chippewa Falls, said. “Everybody I talk to agrees that swimming should be allowed somehow.”
Kids need a recreational summer outlet, Jack Covill of Chippewa Falls said.
“I know there’s danger, there’s danger in everything … but I don’t think it’s historically been any more dangerous than even swimming in the pool downtown,” Covill said.
Jake Covill of Chippewa Falls called the spot “one of Chippewa Falls’ most unique and premier swimming areas.”
The buoys will be paid for with a roughly $32,000 grant the city received earlier this year to repair the dam. The total cost of repairs is roughly $65,000.
The dam sits next to Erickson Park, a handicap-friendly park under construction on Ashley Lane.
City council members have expressed concern in the past about liability for swimming or diving incidents near the dam.
Tiny homes under review
Two more tiny houses may eventually be stationed next to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
The Chippewa Falls City Council had a first reading of a special use permit for the two houses at 1300 Mansfield St. The houses would be overseen by housing nonprofit Hope Village.
If the council eventually approves the permit, the houses would join six others in the Chippewa Falls area. Two sit at Trinity United Methodist Church and two at Chippewa Valley Bible Church in Chippewa Falls. Another two are stationed at Landmark Church in Lake Hallie.
In the six existing tiny houses, 17 people have been given 2,000 nights of housing so far, said Hope Village coordinator and pastor Mike Cohoon. Of those 17 people, 14 later found permanent housing.
The tiny homes fit one person, or up to a four-person family, according to a permit application filed with the city.
The newest tiny home site is ½ mile from both Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School.
Officials from the Chippewa Falls School District and McDonell Area Catholic Schools wrote letters supporting the homes.
“We support the idea of helping people (and) families find adequate housing and would not object to the placement of ‘tiny homes’ at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church,” MACS president Jeffrey Heinzen wrote.
Tiny-house users undergo a screening process and background check, must not have violent histories and cannot have alcohol or drug addictions, according to the application.
