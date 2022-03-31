Bye the Willow changes ownership, re-brands into The Willow Events & Catering

After a long wait, a popular Chippewa Falls business is able to present its new identity.

The Willow is an events space with a built-in wine bar in downtown Chippewa Falls. The business had many years of success as Bye the Willow prior to being purchased by Adam and Rebecca Kazort on Jan. 1, 2020, and being rebranded as The Willow.

“I’ve devoted 30-plus-years of my life to the hospitality industry, so I couldn’t pass up this great deal,” Adam Kazort said. “It just felt like a good fit, so we took a gamble and decided to make this place our own. We’re really excited about the future.”

The landscape of the business changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Bye the Willow had operated primarily as a wine bar that hosted events. The wine bar was closed in November 2020 and became primarily an event space with a wine bar on top of it to be used during events. The name was changed to reflect this change in philosophy, and the Bye was dropped because it was the original owner’s last name.

Currently the space is able to host up to 100 patrons and features spacious seating, a projector and catering. Adam Kazort is a chef by trade, who partnered with the owners of Bye the Willow prior to purchasing the business, cooking food for the business with his company Catering by Design.

“This is a great venue for many different types of events,” said Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street. “People are really excited about it. We’re really happy they’re here.”

After having to constantly to change their business plan to adapt to the pandemic, the Kazorts are excited to have little restrictions on their business and offer the Chippewa Falls community a quality venue to rent for their various needs.

For more information on the Willow Events & Catering, visit thewillowcf.com.

