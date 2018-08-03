A Chippewa County village was awarded a half a million dollars from Wisconsin’s Community Development Block Grant Public Facility and Planning Funds Friday.
Cadott was one of 33 municipalities in the state to be part of the $15 million in awards, Gov. Scott Walker’s office announced Friday morning.
The village was awarded for “infrastructure and street repairs,” as it prepares to update a road on the west side of the village going toward its old treatment plant.
The plant, village president Anson Albarado said, is still used by the village, but since the street has a small amount of properties, the village decided to focus on other street repairs that impact more people, Albarado said.
Furthermore, without the state funding, Albarado said it would be difficult for the village to pay for the more than $1 million project on the road, which features old sewer lines beneath it.
Construction and repairs will likely begin either in 2019 or in 2020, Albarado said, as the village prepares to look at its finances and decide the best course of action to fully pay for the project. Cadott will have a regular village board meeting on Monday, Aug. 6.
Other local municipalities were also among the 33 awardees. Menomonie received $465,250 Friday for infrastructure and street improvements, and Thorp was awarded $375,000 for water system updates.
