The Cadott, Cornell, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp school districts have received over $34,000 in an educational grant.
The grant is aimed at “(strengthening) industry technology knowledge” for teachers.
Gov. Scott Walker announced the grant Wednesday, awarding a total of $1.5 million in Technology for Educational Achievement grants statewide
The 2019 grants were given to 196 rural school districts and 172 rural public libraries.
“Expanding technological tools and capacity for educators will strengthen learning experiences for students as they develop the educational and career skills they need to win the 21st century,” Walker said.
TEACH Wisconsin also awards grants for infrastructure and curriculum development. It has distributed almost $6 million in grants since 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.