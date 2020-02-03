Cadott farmer Les Danielson will join U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
Danielson runs a grain and dairy operation and has been farming for more than 30 years.
He is a member of the Wisconsin Farmers Union and has seen dairy farms go out of business throughout the state, including one just three miles from his farm.
According to a release issued by Baldwin’s office, Danielson said: “I’m grateful to Senator Baldwin for inviting me to attend the State of the Union and for her work supporting Wisconsin family farmers during these challenging times. I’m tired of the broken promises from President Trump. Farmers in Wisconsin are facing some really tough market conditions and President Trump’s trade wars have only made things worse. During his address on Tuesday, I hope he will move past empty promises and outline a clear plan to get the job done for farmers like me.”
“Wisconsin farmers are a key driver of our agriculture economy and the backbone of our rural communities, but right now our farmers are facing a perfect storm of challenges that have threatened their businesses and our communities,” Baldwin, D-Wis., said. “President Trump’s trade wars have hurt our Wisconsin economy and more than 1,900 dairy farms have gone out of business since he took office. I’ve met with farmers across the state, including Les, and they need President Trump to keep his promises and deliver results for them before it’s too late.”
