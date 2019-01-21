Cadott’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is partnering up with Blood Centers of Wisconsin to host their annual blood drive.
The drive will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 in the Cadott Jr./Sr. High School’s small gym. Community members can enter through the commons doors or the high school office doors.
To participate, individuals must be 16 years or older. Participants aged 16 and 17 must fill out a parent consent form. Athletes, don’t worry, you can donate as well.
One donation can save as many as three lives. Contact the high school office via phone as 715-289-3795 or Shari Gunderson via email at gundersons@cadott.k12.wi.us for more information or to schedule an appointment.
