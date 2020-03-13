Cadott man arrested for sixth drunk-driving offense

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man has been arrested for his sixth drunk-driving offense.

Erik R. Burish, 38, 28787 Highway O, appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of OWI-6th offense.

Judge Steve Gibbs released Burish on a signature bond with a requirement that he take daily preliminary breath tests.

Burish was stopped at 1:42 a.m.

Thursday on Main Street in Cadott, court records show. He also was cited for failure to signal a turn and failure to stop at a stop sign. He will return to court April 21.

Online court records show Burish was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense in Chippewa County in 2011 and was ordered to serve one year in jail and three years of probation.

