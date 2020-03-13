Cadott man arrested for sixth drunk-driving offense
0 comments
alert top story

Cadott man arrested for sixth drunk-driving offense

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Erik R. Burish

Erik R. Burish 

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man has been arrested for his sixth drunk-driving offense.

Erik R. Burish, 38, 28787 Highway O, appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of OWI-6th offense.

Judge Steve Gibbs released Burish on a signature bond with a requirement that he take daily preliminary breath tests.

Burish was stopped at 1:42 a.m.

Thursday on Main Street in Cadott, court records show. He also was cited for failure to signal a turn and failure to stop at a stop sign. He will return to court April 21.

Online court records show Burish was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense in Chippewa County in 2011 and was ordered to serve one year in jail and three years of probation.

+4 From Herald files: Top crime stories for March in the Chippewa Falls area
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marjorie M. Roycraft
Obituaries

Marjorie M. Roycraft

Marjorie M. Roycraft, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News