A Cadott man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in the town of Sigel.
Charles L. Spath, 45, of 307 N. Maple St., Cadott was charged Tuesday with second-degree sexual assault-use of force.
A woman said Spath sexually assaulted her July 23, 2017, according to a criminal complaint.
Spath touched her sexually and began to have sex with her, according to the complaint; the woman tried to push him away and told him to stop.
Spath signed a $5,000 signature bond July 25, according to online court records.
He must not have contact with the victim or unsupervised contact with juvenile females, avoid bars and taverns and must not possess alcohol, illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia.
