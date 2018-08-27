A Cadott man involved in a two-vehicle crash that killed a man in May has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Authorities believe Mavrick J. Kolpien, 25, of 950 N. Kelly St., had six drinks and smoked marijuana the night before the fatal crash, according to a criminal complaint.
Kolpien is accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.114 in the early morning of May 13 in the town of Sigel.
Zachary J. Evanson, 23, of Cadott, was in the passenger seat.
Kolpien made a U-turn in an intersection, attempting to enter the parking lot of The Liner Tavern, according to a criminal complaint.
Robert J. Boeckman, 29, of Cadott, who was traveling west on Highway X, struck the passenger side of Kolpien’s vehicle.
Kolpien’s vehicle rolled, pinning Evanson under the vehicle, according to the complaint.
Evanson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a May sheriff’s department press release.
Boeckman did not have time to react to the sudden U-turn and could not avoid hitting the vehicle, Boeckman told officers in the complaint.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said in May authorities believed Evanson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Both Kolpien and Boeckman agreed to blood testing after the accident.
In a hospital emergency room, a Chippewa County deputy noticed Kolpien was slurring his words and smelled of alcohol, according to the complaint.
Kolpien told the deputy he had had four mixed drinks and two beers, and had smoked marijuana Saturday evening, according to the complaint.
A blood draw showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.114, above the state’s legal limit of 0.08 for sober driving.
Kolpien was convicted in 2014 of driving drunk in Cadott, where he was driving with a 0.11 blood-alcohol level, according to court records.
Kolpien was also charged Monday with homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol level.
His initial appearance is slated for 1:30 p.m. today.
Judge James M. Isaacson will hear his case.
