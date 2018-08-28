A Cadott man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle signed a $10,000 signature bond Tuesday, according to online court records.
Mavrick J. Kolpien, 25, of 950 N. Kelly St., is charged with drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before being involved in an early-morning crash May 13 that killed his passenger, Zachary J. Evanson, 23, of Cadott.
While on bond, Kolpien must not consume alcohol or illegal drugs, visit bars or taverns, or associate with anyone involved with illegal drugs.
A Chippewa County court review hearing for Kolpien is slated for 10 a.m. Sept. 25.
Judge James M. Isaacson is hearing the case.
