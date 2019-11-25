{{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 26-year-old Cadott man died of “an apparent accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound” on Sunday at his apartment.

The incident occurred around midnight at 345 N. Main St., according to a Cadott Police Department press release.

Police arrived and found Richard LuJan dead. After conducting an immediate investigation, law enforcement determined his death was accidental, and that there was no threat to the public, the press release states.

Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott is assisting with pending funeral arrangements.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Cadott Police Department and Cadott EMS were involved in the investigation.

