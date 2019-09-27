A 23-year-old Cadott man who sexually assaulted a boy in summer 2013 and 2014, beginning when the boy was 9, was sentenced Wednesday to serve three months in jail.
In August, Zachary I. Flum, 24044 64th Ave., pleaded no contest to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court. Flum was originally charged in July 2017 with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13.
According to the criminal complaint, the boy told authorities that Flum forced him to perform sexual acts on him.
You have free articles remaining.
Judge James Isaacson ordered the jail sentence, effective immediately. Flum does have Huber work release privileges.
Isaacson ordered another three months of jail at the discretion of a probation agent. Flum cannot have any contact with the victim or any individuals under the age of 16. He must submit a DNA sample and pay $886 in fines and court costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.